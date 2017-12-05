Charles County Shop with a Cop Celebrate 10th Anniversary

On Saturday, Officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, Charles County Corrections Officers, CCSO civilian employees, Maryland State Police, La Plata Police, and Maryland Transit Authority (and families of officers) paired up with 81 Charles County children and took them shopping at the Waldorf Walmart.

Founded by Officers Bobby Long, Jeff Feldman, and Colby Shaw, Shop with a Cop brings children and officers together and provides a unique opportunity for them to spend the day with each other and go shopping with money that was raised through fundraisers and donations. Children purchase things they need, such as coats, hats, boots, and they can also purchase things they want. Most of the time, the children pick out gifts for their siblings and other family members. Many thanks to everyone who helped and the businesses who donated:

Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #24

Waldorf Elks Lodge

Waldorf Lions Club

Waldorf Walmart

Jameson Harrison Post No. 238 American Legion

Jameson-Harrison Unit #238 American Legion Ladies Auxiliary

Southern Maryland Women’s League Foundation Inc.

KNC Marketing

Rucci’s Italian Deli and Doughboys

Prime Lending

Coldstone Ice Cream Special thanks to all the Walmart employees who helped make this day special and to store manager George Winningham and Asst. Manager, Chris Starcher! Thanks to all the people who helped gift wrap and face paint and take pictures. Thanks to Santa for visiting! Thank you to our Police Explorers and Criminal Justice Students! Thanks to Capt. Mike McGuigan and friends for preparing food at the lodge. Thanks to the children who really put a lot of thought into the things they purchased! We had as much fun as they did!