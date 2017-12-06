UPDATE: Armed Robbery at Leonardtown Liquor Store Under Investigation

UPDATE – Official St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Press Release: On December 5, 2017, at approximately 7:38 p.m., deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to Centre Liquors, located at 40955 Merchants Lane, (Leonardtown Center), in Leonardtown, for a reported robbery.

An employee at the establishment advised two African American males wearing ski masks entered the store, brandished a handgun, demanded money, and assaulted the employee. Both suspects then fled the area on foot; the victim suffered minor injury from the assault and was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.

This investigation is being continued by the Criminal Investigations Division. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Melissa Hulse at (301) 475-4200 extension *1996 or by email at Melissa.Hulse@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may also remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

1/6/2017: On Tuesday, December 5, 2017, at approximately 7:40 p.m., police responded to Centre Liquors, in the Shops at Breton Bay Shopping Center, on Merchants Lane, in Leonardtown for the report of an armed robbery.

Police arrived on scene to find an employee bleeding from the head, after being hit with a bottle, he was later taken to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital Center, in Leonardtown for treatment.

Witnesses reported hearing a gunshot during the robbery, and the front glass door was broken out.

At least two suspects wearing ski masks entered the liquor store and displayed a handgun.

The suspects were last seen running towards the woods.

Crime Lab Technicians an Detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division (CID) responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

