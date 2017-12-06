Motor Vehicle Crash in Clements Under Investigation

On Monday, December 4, 2017, at approximately 5:20 p.m., firefighters from the 7th District Volunteer Department responded to a motor vehicle accident on Colton Point Road at Hurry Road, in Clements.

Initial reports were of a vehicle and tractor trailer with one overturned. Upon arrival firefighters located a pick up truck pulling a trailer and another truck involved. One vehicle was on its side. Emergency personnel requested a helicopter for one of the patients.

Firefighters secured the vehicles and assisted with patient care. No extrication was required. Ambulance crews from 7th District and Mechanicsville treated patients, while firefighters handled the landing site for Trooper 2 just past the accident scene.

Two patients were flown from the scene by Trooper 2 to an area trauma center.

Some photos courtesy of the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department.

