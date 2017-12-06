Maryland Casinos Generate $130.5 Million in Revenue During November

MGM National Harbor tops $50 million

Maryland Lottery and Gaming today announced November 2017 revenue numbers for the state’s six casinos: Hollywood Casino Perryville in Cecil County, Horseshoe Casino Baltimore in Baltimore City, Casino at Ocean Downs in Worcester County, Live! Casino in Anne Arundel County, Rocky Gap Casino Resort in Allegany County and MGM National Harbor in Prince George’s County.

Maryland’s casinos totaled $130,543,338 in revenue during November 2017 – an increase of $38,573,945, or 41.9%, compared to the November 2016 figure of $91,969,393.

In a year-to-year comparison not including MGM National Harbor, which opened on Dec. 8, 2016, statewide casino revenue in November 2017 decreased by $12,035,534, or 13.1%.

MGM National Harbor generated $50,609,479 from both slot machines and table games in November. Gross gaming revenue per unit per day in November at MGM National Harbor was: $313.29 for slot machines, $5,746.20 for banked table games and $1,600.05 for non-banked table games. MGM National Harbor operates 2,851 slot machines and 166 (127 banked and 39 non-banked) table games.

Live! Casino totaled $43,445,409 from both slot machines and table games in November. Live! Casino’s gross gaming revenue per unit per day was: $265.82 for slot machines, $3,271.92 for banked table games and $733.66 for non-banked table games. November 2017 revenue at Live! Casino decreased by $6,801,891, or 13.5%, from November 2016. Live! Casino operates 3,602 slot machines and 190 (138 banked and 52 non-banked) table games.

Horseshoe Casino Baltimore generated $22,704,458 from both slot machines and table games in November. Gross gaming revenue per unit per day was: $183.98 for slot machines, $2,174.64 for banked table games and $701.54 for non-banked table games. Horseshoe Casino’s November 2017 revenue decreased by $5,798,625, or 20.3%, from November 2016. Horseshoe Casino Baltimore operates 2,202 slot machines and 177 (154 banked and 23 non-banked) table games.

Hollywood Casino Perryville generated $5,788,151 from both slot machines and table games in November. Gross gaming revenue per unit per day was: $202.60 for slot machines, $1,783.45 for banked table games and $399.46 for non-banked table games. Hollywood Casino’s November 2017 revenue increased by $145,210, or 2.6%, from November 2016. Hollywood Casino Perryville operates 822 slot machines and 21 (13 banked and 8 non-banked) table games.

Ocean Downs Casino generated $3,893,023 from slot machines in November, and its gross gaming revenue per unit per day was $268.28. Ocean Downs Casino’s November 2017 revenue increased by $103,175, or 2.7%, from November 2016. Ocean Downs Casino operates 483 slot machines and does not have table games. (Ocean Downs’ slot machine count is temporarily down due to construction activity related to the casino’s expansion.)

Rocky Gap Casino Resort generated $4,102,818 from both slot machines and table games in November. Gross gaming revenue per unit per day was: $174.89 for slot machines and $1,192.49 for banked table games. Rocky Gap Casino Resort’s November 2017 revenue increased by $316,596, or 8.4%, from November 2016. Rocky Gap Casino Resort operates 665 slot machines and 17 banked table games. This facility does not have non-banked table games.

Under Maryland law, casino revenue supports the Maryland Education Trust Fund, local impact grants, local jurisdictions, the state’s horse racing industry and the Maryland General Fund.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming is responsible for oversight of the state’s casinos. In this role, the agency provides direction and guidance to its casino partners on financial, security, regulatory and licensing procedures for the facilities. To keep Marylanders informed and to maintain transparency of casino operations, monthly financial reports are posted on gaming.mdlottery.com. Maryland Lottery and Gaming reminds players to play responsibly and within their budget; resources are available at mdgamblinghelp.org or by calling 1-800-GAMBLER.

