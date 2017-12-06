Wednesday’s Pet is ZEUS

Wednesday’s Pet for 12/6/2017 ZEUS

Featured Pet: Zeus

Rescue Group: Humane Society of Calvert County

Breed: Shepard/Clumber Spaniel Mix

Sex: Male

Size: Medium

Adoption Fee: Contact group for fee

Zeus is a 4-year-old loveable boy. He is friendly and loves everyone! Zeus is strong but is great on leash and loves to hang out. He loves to play ball and is housebroken. This cuddle bug is very sad here waiting for someone to come meet him. Stop by today or contact his adoption counselor so he can spend Christmas with his forever family in a kind loving home!

If you think Zeus would be a great fit for your family, you can meet him at the kennel location in Sunderland, Maryland during adoption hours.

If you are interested in Zeus, you can contact Kelly at (410) 610-9228 or poisonedpoppies@yahoo.com or call 410-257-4908 to set up an appointment to meet him.

http://humanesocietyofcalvertcounty.org/

A little bit of breed information:

Mixed breed dogs are generally healthier than purebred because they draw from a broader gene pool. When adopting a mixed breed dog, focus more on personality rather than breed. This can help so that you appreciate the dog even more. Love him on his own terms and he will love you back more.

“He is your friend, your partner, your defender, your dog. You are his life, his love, his leader. He will be yours, faithful and true, to the last beat of his heart. You owe it to him to be worthy of such devotion.”

– Unknown