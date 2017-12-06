Charles County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Public’s Help Locating Critical Man

December 6, 2017

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating William Alexander Smith, 81, of Indian Head.

It is believed that Smith wandered off from his home in the Woodland Village neighborhood in Indian Head, but it is unclear when he left.

Smith is described as a black male, 5’8”, 140 pounds, with a slim build. He wears glasses and may be wearing a tan jacket and tan pants. He does not have access to a vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charles County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 932-2222.

One Response to Charles County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Public’s Help Locating Critical Man

  1. Anonymous on December 6, 2017 at 12:55 pm

    what up with all the missing people lately?

    Reply

