St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Home Invasion in California

On December 4, 2017, at approximately 5:30 p.m., a home invasion was reported in the 44000 block of River Otter Drive, in California.

According to the victim, two African American males entered the residence reportedly wearing ski masks, black clothing, and brandished handguns.

The suspects left the residence with undisclosed property.

The victim was not physically harmed during this incident.

Anyone with any information on this incident or identity of the suspects, is asked to contact Detective Trevor Teague of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, at (301) 475-4200 extension *8128, or by email at Trevor.Teague@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may also remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).