Prince George’s County Police Department Investigating Shooting of 11-Year-Old Boy in Suitland

Prince George’s County Police Department detectives continue to actively investigate the shooting of an 11-year-old boy inside of a home in Suitland Tuesday evening. As of noon on Wednesday, the victim remains in critical condition.

The shooting took place at approximately 6:30 pm at a home in the 3000 block of Bellamy Way. The preliminary investigation reveals the young boy was in the care of an adult neighbor at the neighbor’s home at the time he was shot. The victim was shot one time in the upper body. The involved adult, a 33-year-old man, told detectives he was putting the gun away and was holding the handgun when it fired one time, striking the victim. The neighbor is the legal owner of the handgun.

Following the shooting, we have now learned the involved adult grabbed the child and ran to the boy’s residence next door and alerted the boy’s mother who was at home. The man then drove the victim and his mother to nearby Joint Base Andrews in search of urgent medical care. The involved adult is retired from the military and has been cooperating with our detectives. After receiving emergency medical care at Joint Base Andrews, the victim was taken to Children’s National Medical Center.

When detectives complete their investigation into this shooting, the findings will be presented to the State’s Attorney’s Office to determine whether any criminal charges will be filed.