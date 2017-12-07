Patricia Ann Adams, 72, of California, MD formerly from Valley Lee, MD passed away on December 4, 2017 in Leonardtown, MD. Born on October 25, 1945 in Drayden, MD, she was the daughter of the late Beatrice Woodburn and Richard Woodburn. Patricia was the loving wife of the late Charles Adams, Jr., whom she married on May 22, 1965 in Holy Face Catholic Church Great Mills, MD, and who preceded her in death on February 18, 1984. Patricia is survived by her children; Charles Adams, III. (Jennifer) of Compton, MD, Susan Turini (Ken) of Clinton Twp, MI, Deborah Samblanet (Ron) of St. Mary City, MD, 6 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild. As well as, sibling; Theresa Cusic, Elizabeth Seligman, Joseph Woodburn and Mary Ellen Woodburn. She was preceded in death by her siblings; Richard Woodburn, Adele Mattingly, Mildred Holick, Frances Mozick, Charles Woodburn, William Woodburn, Norris Woodburn, and Jack Woodburn. She was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident and graduate of Great Mills High School. Patricia worked for BAE Systems in California, MD as a Technical Librarian for 15 years, retiring in 2008. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing and crafting.

The family will receive friends on Friday, December 8, 2017 from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:30 PM in the Funeral Home Chapel with Father Paul Nguyen officiating. Interment will follow in St. George’s Catholic Cemetery Valley Lee, MD. Pallbearers will be: Ronald Samblanet, Kenneth Turini, Austin Samblanet, Adam Samblanet, Aaron Samblanet, and Tyler Wood. Honorary Pallbearers; Caitlin Adams, and Nicole Adams.

Contributions may be made to the Lexington Park Vol. Rescue Squad P.O. Box 339 Lexington Park, MD 20653 and Leonardtown Vol. Rescue Squad P.O. Box 299 Leonardtown, MD 20650.