Anthony “Tony” Davis, 40, of La Plata, MD died on December 1, 2017. Tony was born on July 6, 1977 in Washington, DC to Robert Lawrence and the late Glenda Carol Davis.

Tony worked with several landscaping companies doing tree removal and trimming. He enjoyed camping, fishing, riding dirt bikes and 4 wheelers, the Dallas Cowboys and family gatherings.

In addition to his father Tony is survived by his three children; Chloe, Emily and Juliet; two brothers; Bobby (Susan) and Michael (Donna); paternal grandmother Geraldine Davis; five uncles; Terry, Wayne, Allen, David and Frank; niece Taylor and many cousins.

Visitation will be on Thursday, December 7, 2017 from 2-4PM and from 6-8PM at Raymond Funeral Service, 5635 Washington Ave, La Plata, MD 20646, where a service will be held at 10:30AM on Friday, December 8, 2017. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, Waldorf, MD.