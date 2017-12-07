Dave Birkett, 81

Dave Birkett, age 81, of Okeechobee, Florida, passed away on Saturday, December 2, 2017 at Martin Hospital in Stuart, Florida, surrounded by his wife and children.

Dave was born in Suitland, Maryland on April 22, 1936 and lived most of his life in Annapolis, Maryland on the South River. He had a passion for life and was loved by many.

In his early years, he enjoyed working on cars and racing. He continued his passion for cars throughout his life. Dave owned and operated Tommy’s Auto Body in Clinton, Maryland with his family for 40 years. Customers trusted him and were drawn to his good nature and personalized service. He always made you feel like you were number one.

He was an avid Sports Fisherman and fished many tournaments in Ocean City, Maryland on the Shadowfox. His last tournament was the White Marlin Open this past summer. He was the past President of the Ocean City Marlin Club and enjoyed making lasting changes that would benefit the members.

In the past few years, Dave and his wife, Terrie, owned and operated J&S Fish Camp, the oldest fish camp in the State of Florida. They enjoyed meeting new people and swapping fish tales at the camp.

Dave is survived by his wife of 15 years, Terrie Birkett; his children, Terri Young, Deanna Havenner and her husband Mike, David Birkett and his wife Kelly, and Weston Birkett; six grandchildren, Jeff Young, Jason Young, Traci McAllister, Nicholas Somers, Christy Mitchell, and Chris Birkett; and eight great-grandchildren, Kyle, Sean, Mason, Hunter, Alexis, Mackenzie, Reese, and Olivia; and last, but not least, his dog Gypsy Girl.

A Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 23, 2017 from 9:30am until time of Memorial Service at 11:30am at Raymond Funeral Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646.