Barbara “Bobby Sue” Thompson, 72 of Newburg, Maryland, died December 4, 2017.

Bobby Sue was born on July 7, 1945 in eastern Kentucky. her family moved to Indian Head, Maryland in her teen years where she attended and graduated from Lackey High School. She worked for the Charles County Treasurer’s Office, and after several years off to raise her girls, she went to work for Patrick C. Mudd, Clerk of the Circuit Court for Charles County. In her retirement years, she volunteered in the snack bar at Civista Hospital, baby sat her grandchildren, was a bookkeeper at Circus Ice Cream for her son-in-law Bob, and just all around enjoyed her family.

She was the daughter of James Scott Taylor and Myrtle McCoy Taylor. In addition to her father, she was also predeceased by her brother, Budd Taylor.

In addition to her mother, she is also survived by her husband, Charles “Charlie” Thompson, Sr.; her daughters, Michelle Miner (Bob), Terri Lusk (Michael); her step-son, Charles L. Thompson; her step-daughters, Jenniffer R. Mattingly (Jonathan) and Kimberli C. Hood (Patrick); her brothers, Tom Taylor and Robert Taylor; her sister, Betty Musial; her grandchildren, Nicholas Miner and Taylor Miner; and her step-grandchildren, Abigail Mattingly, Logan Mattingly, Charles L. Thompson III, Ayriauna Hood and Andy Thompson.

Friends received on Friday, December 8, 2017 from 10AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 12PM at Holy Ghost Catholic Church (Issue, Maryland). Interment to follow in the church cemetery.