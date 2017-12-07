Gregory Lee “Greg” Hensley, 69

Gregory Lee “Greg” Hensley, age 69, of Bryans Road, MD, died on December 5, 2017. Greg was a Tower Crane Operator with Miller & Long Concrete Construction for more than 30 years. He loved operating CB radios. He was known as a friend to everyone.

Son of the late Ernest Poe Hensley and the late Dorothy Lee Potter Hensley. In addition to his parents, Greg was preceded in death by his son, Brendan Lee Hensley.

Survived by one daughter, Cassie Marina Hensley; one sister, Fonda Breeden; three grandchildren, Jessica, Raylan, and Luke; and one great-grandchild, Wyatt.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at the Evangelical United Brethren Church in Elkton, VA.

Memorials, in Greg’s name, are asked to Hospice of Charles County, 2505 Davis Road, Waldorf, MD 20603.