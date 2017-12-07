John Michael Peterson, Jr., 40

John Michael Peterson, Jr., age 40 of Accokeek, Maryland, died suddenly on December 6, 2017 at his residence.

John was a sales executive for 20 plus years with Sprint. He was also a graduate of Westlake High School where he excelled in Varsity football and baseball. Loved his family and friends with all his heart, loved Jesus, loved to laugh, loved to work and play as hard as he could. He lit up the room when he walked into it.

He was the son of John Michael Peterson, Sr. and Gloria Deane McCauley.

He is predeceased by his grandparents, Marvin Peterson, Robert Pizza, and Christine Pope.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his grandmother, Sylvia Peterson; his brother, Joshua Peterson (Shannon); and his sister, Naomi Peterson Abraham (Joey).

Friends received on Tuesday, December 12, 2017 from 10AM until time of Funeral Service at 12PM at Life Point Church (10395 Berry Road, Waldorf, Maryland 20603), officiated by Rev. Michael Rogalski. Interment is planned for a later date.