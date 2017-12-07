Mary Elizabeth McBride, “Mary Beth”, 59

On Friday, December 1, 2017, Mary Elizabeth McBride, “Mary Beth”, age 59, died at her home in Dunkirk, MD. She was born on April 3, 1958, in Washington, DC and grew up in District Heights, MD, graduating from Suitland High School in 1976.

On September 3, 1982, Mary married Wayne A. McBride. They lived in Dunkirk, MD for over 30 years raising their family. She is survived by her husband, Wayne A. McBride; daughter, Meagan Jones (Gregory); son, Michael McBride; step son, James Brandon (Nicole); grandchildren, Lucian, Sadie, Nicholas and Jeremy; brothers, Landon Beach, Jr. (Patty) and Charlie Beach; sister, Judith Tukey; and her many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, Landon, Sr. and Mary Hazel Beach, and sister, Lynn Romero.

Mary’s many interests included being an avid local sports fan and rooting for the Washington Senator’s and then the Nationals, Redskins, and Capitals and followed Jeff Gordon in NASCAR. Mary always was quick with a joke and the person in the room making everyone else laugh. She also enjoyed volunteering for the Northern Calvert Little League Baseball Organization and the Spring Cove Marina Yacht Club. Mary worked for the Federal Bureau of Prisons for over 35 years as a management analyst. In 2003, Mary graduated from UMUC.

Family will receive friends at Lee Funeral Home Calvert, P.A., 8200 Jennifer Lane, Owings, MD 20736, on Friday, December 8th from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm. A funeral service will be held at Grace Brethren Church, 9870 Old Solomons Island Road, Owings, MD 20736, on Saturday, December 9th at 11 am. Interment will be private.