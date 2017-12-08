Winter Weather Advisory in Effect for Southern Maryland

December 8, 2017

Winter Weather Advisory in Effect from midnight tonight (12/8/2107) to 4:00 p.m., Saturday December 9, 2017.

  • WHAT: Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected. Locally higher amounts are possible.
  • WHERE: The I-95 corridor from northeastern Maryland to near Fredericksburg Virginia, including the Washington DC and Baltimore MD metro areas.
  • WHEN: From midnight tonight to 4 PM EST Saturday.
  • ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Be prepared for reduced visibilities at  times.
  • PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS.: A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will  cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

    Target Area:
    Anne Arundel
    Calvert
    Central and Southeast Howard
    Central and Southeast Montgomery
    Charles
    Northern Baltimore
    Northwest Harford
    Northwest Howard
    Northwest Montgomery
    Prince Georges
    Southeast Harford
    Southern Baltimore
    St. Mary’s

