Winter Weather Advisory in Effect for Southern Maryland

Winter Weather Advisory in Effect from midnight tonight (12/8/2107) to 4:00 p.m., Saturday December 9, 2017.

WHAT: Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected. Locally higher amounts are possible.

WHERE: The I-95 corridor from northeastern Maryland to near Fredericksburg Virginia, including the Washington DC and Baltimore MD metro areas.

WHEN: From midnight tonight to 4 PM EST Saturday.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS.: A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area:

Anne Arundel

Calvert

Central and Southeast Howard

Central and Southeast Montgomery

Charles

Northern Baltimore

Northwest Harford

Northwest Howard

Northwest Montgomery

Prince Georges

Southeast Harford

Southern Baltimore

St. Mary’s