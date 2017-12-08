St. Mary’s County Government Operational Status for December 8 – 9

Due to the potential impact of the approaching winter storm, the St. Mary’s County Public Schools’ evening activities on Friday, December 8, beginning or ongoing after 6 p.m. are cancelled. All activities and events scheduled to occur on Saturday, December 9 and Sunday, December 10, are cancelled. All schools and facilities will be closed.

All St. Mary’s County Library locations (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown & Lexington Park) are closed on Saturday, December 9. Lexington Park Library will open for normal business (1 – 5 p.m.) on Sunday, December 10.

The six (6) Convenience Centers and St. Andrews Landfill will be closed until noon on Saturday, December 9.

Stay up to date by visiting the St. Mary’s County Government website at www.stmarysmd.com or follow us on Facebook or Twitter for official storm updates and information.