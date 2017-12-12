UPDATE: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Shooting/Home Invasion in Bushwood

December 12, 2017

Police Release Little Details in Shooting of Chaptico Man

st marys county sheriffs office12/12/2017 – St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Press Release:  On Friday, December 8, 2017, at approximately 10:18 p.m., deputies form the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, in Leonardtown, for a report of a shooting.

A male victim, age 37, from Chaptico, arrived at the hospital to seek treatment for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

At this time it does not appear this was a random event.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Scott Ruest at (301) 475-4200 extension *2297 or by email at Scott.Ruest@stmarysmd.com.

Citizens may also contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637).

12/9/2017: On Friday, December 8, 2017, at approximately 10:30 p.m., deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, in Leonardtown to investigate a patient suffering from a gunshot wound.

An investigation revealed the adult male said he was shot during a reported armed robbery/home invasion.

The injury was described a through and through gunshot wound made from a small caliber weapon.

Police responded to the Bushwood area to investigate, and gather any evidence found.

Detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division are investigating, and no further details have been released at this time.


6 Responses to UPDATE: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Shooting/Home Invasion in Bushwood

  1. Baba Biteme on December 10, 2017 at 10:27 am

    The spillover from Waldorf and the Park has reached Bushwood?

  2. Anonymous on December 10, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    This story does not seem very complete. For instance was the gunshot victim the person who was invading the home or the person shot by the invader. The names of those involved is not published, nor were any charges if there are any.

  3. Inquisitive. on December 10, 2017 at 4:50 pm

    I read this story and I wondered—was the person shot the robber or the homeowner?
    Was this person arrested?
    Where in Bushwood was this?
    Why is there so little information on the story?

    • Truth Hurts on December 11, 2017 at 3:39 pm

      Because smnewsnet and/or the police suck at giving/getting details.

  4. Anonymous on December 11, 2017 at 10:46 am

    The person shot was the victim of robbery

  5. April on December 11, 2017 at 4:08 pm

    As someone who lives in Bushwood, I hope there’s more info to come on this soon.

    • Kelly on December 12, 2017 at 9:15 pm

      Agreed April

