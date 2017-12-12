UPDATE: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Shooting/Home Invasion in Bushwood

Police Release Little Details in Shooting of Chaptico Man

12/12/2017 – St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Press Release: On Friday, December 8, 2017, at approximately 10:18 p.m., deputies form the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, in Leonardtown, for a report of a shooting.

A male victim, age 37, from Chaptico, arrived at the hospital to seek treatment for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

At this time it does not appear this was a random event.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Scott Ruest at (301) 475-4200 extension *2297 or by email at Scott.Ruest@stmarysmd.com.

Citizens may also contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637).

12/9/2017: On Friday, December 8, 2017, at approximately 10:30 p.m., deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, in Leonardtown to investigate a patient suffering from a gunshot wound.

An investigation revealed the adult male said he was shot during a reported armed robbery/home invasion.

The injury was described a through and through gunshot wound made from a small caliber weapon.

Police responded to the Bushwood area to investigate, and gather any evidence found.

Detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division are investigating, and no further details have been released at this time.

