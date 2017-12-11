Charles County Sheriff’s Office Crime Report – 12/11/2017

The following is a sample of recent Charles County Sheriff’s Office investigations. For information about crimes not included in this report, visit CrimeReports.com and search by county, city, zip code or street address.

FIRST-DEGREE ASSAULT: On December 6 at 2:26 a.m., officers responded to the 2100 block of Bell Tree Lane in Waldorf for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers learned a physical altercation had occurred at the intersection of Holly Tree Lane and Hollins Lane, which resulted in the three people being stabbed. The victims were transported to various hospitals for treatment to injuries that were not life threatening. It is not clear what prompted the altercation. Detective J. Long is investigating.

STOLEN ATV: Between November 30 – December 2, unknown suspect(s) stole a 2006 Honda TRX 450R ATV from the back of a house in the 15000 block of Rock Point Road in Newburg. The ATV had several Oakland Raider stickers on it. M/Cpl. T. Lee is investigating.

THEFT FROM AUTO: Between December 6 – December 7, unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle in the 9100 block of Twinberry Drive in Bel Alton and stole coins and medicine. PFC T. McKimmie, Jr. is investigating.

DRUGS AND FIREARM RECOVERED: On December 7 at 5:38 a.m., detectives assigned to the Narcotics Enforcement Section conducted a search warrant in the 3000 block of Gallery Place in Waldorf as part of a criminal investigation. A loaded handgun was recovered from the residence, along with approximately 3.6 pounds of marijuana. The suspect, Tyrelle Lamar Sherman, 20, of Waldorf, was charged with possession with intent to distribute illegal drugs and possession of a regulated firearm (prohibited person).

THEFTS FROM AUTOS: On December 4, during the daytime hours, unknown suspect(s) stole the tires from two vehicles parked at the Mattawoman Park and Ride in Waldorf. The suspect(s) broke out a window to one car and stole the wheel lock to unlock the tires. PFC J. Foster is investigating.

THEFTS FROM AUTOS: On December 2, during the overnight hours, unknown suspect(s) entered three unlocked cars in the area of White Fir Court and Wintergreen Place in Waldorf and stole coins. PFC G. Cook is investigating.

THEFT FROM AUTO: During the overnight hours of December 5, unknown suspect(s) stole four tires from a GMC Yukon parked in the 5100 block of Atlantis Lane in White Plains. PFC T. McKimmie, Jr. is investigating.

THEFTS FROM AUTOS: Between December 1 – December 2, unknown suspects entered unlocked cars in the area of Grist Court and Merchant Court in Waldorf and stole a dash-cam from one car. PFC D. Butler is investigating.

