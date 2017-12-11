Juvenile Arrests for St. Mary’s County – 12/11/2017

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office released the following information regarding Juvenile Arrests.
No further information is available at this time.
10/10/17- Two juvenile females, age 15, from Lexington Park, were arrested for Assault 2nd Degree by DFC. Gaskill# 274.
10/11/17- Juvenile male, age 15, from Leonardtown, was arrested for Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Maloy# 137.
11/3/17- Juvenile male, age 13, from Lexington Park, was arrested for Theft by Cpl. Worrey# 152.
11/3/17- Two juvenile males, age 17, from Mechanicsville, were arrested for Assault 2nd Degree and Disruption of School Activities by Cpl. Holton# 73.
11/3/17- Juvenile male, age 16, from Mechanicsville, was arrested for Assault 2nd Degree and Disruption of School Activities by Cpl. Holton# 73
11/7/17- Juvenile male, age 17, from Mechanicsville, was arrested for Assault 2nd Degree and Disruption of School Activities by Cpl. Holton# 73.
11/7/17- Juvenile male, age 15, from Mechanicsville, was arrested for Assault 2nd Degree and Disruption of School Activities and Affray by Cpl. Holton# 73.
11/8/17- Juvenile male, age 16, from Great Mills, was arrested for Disruption of School Activities by Cpl. Delozier# 160.
11/09/17- Juvenile male, age 15, from Hollywood, was arrested for Disturbing School Activities by Cpl. Delozier# 160.
11/10/17- Juvenile male, age 13, from Lexington Park, was arrested for Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Hartzell# 97.
11/11/17- Juvenile male, age 16, from Mechanicsville, was arrested for Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Kerby# 242.
11/13/17- Juvenile male, age 17, from Great Mills, was arrested for Dangerous Weapon on School Property and Dangerous Weapon Conceal by DFC. Gaskill# 274.
11/13/17- Juvenile male, age 11, from Lexington Park, was arrested for Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Hartzell# 97.
11/14/17- Juvenile male, age 13, from Helen, was arrested for Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Maloy# 137.
11/14/17- Juvenile female age 17, from Lexington Park, was arrested for Assault and Disruption of School Activities by DFC. Gaskill# 274.
11/15/17- Two juvenile females, age 13, from California, were arrested for Assault 2nd Degree and Disruption of School Activities by Cpl. Hartzell# 97
11/15/17- Juvenile male, age 17, from Leonardtown, was arrested for Burglary 1st Degree and Theft by Cpl. Kerby# 242.
11/16/17- Juvenile male, age 12, from Lexington Park, was arrested for Assault 2nd Degree by DFC. Schultz# 258.
11/20/17- Juvenile male, age 15, from Hollywood, was arrested for Assault 2nd Degree and Disruption of School Activities by Dep. Bowie# 317.
11/27/17- Juvenile male, age 17, from Great Mills, was arrested for Displaying Obscene Material to Minor by Det. Teague# 249
12/03/17- Juvenile female, age 16, from Leonardtown, was arrested for Theft by Dep. Bare# 307.
10/06/17- Juvenile female, age 11, of Lexington Park, was arrested Disrupting School Operations by Cpl. Hartzell# 97.
10/10/17- Juvenile female, age 11, of Great Mills, was arrested for Threat of Arson and Disrupting School Operations by Cpl. Hartzell# 97.
10/31/17- Juvenile male, age 12, of Lexington Park, was arrested for Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Hartzell# 97.
10/31/17- Juvenile female, age 17, of Lexington Park, was arrested for Theft by Dep. Siciliano# 301.
10/31/17- Juvenile female, age 16, of Lexington Park, was arrested for Theft by Dep. Siciliane# 301.
11/03/17- Juvenile female, age 17, of Mechanicsville, was arrested for Assault 2nd Degree and Malicious Destruction of Property by DFC. Maguire# 171.
11/07/17- Juvenile male, age 16, of Lexington Park, was arrested for Theft and Violation of Electronic Monitor by DFC. Gaskill# 274.
