St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Arrests – 12/11/2017

Drug Arrest– On 12/1/17, Dep. M. Beyer responded to the 22000 block of Three Notch Road, in California, for a report of suspicious activity in a parking lot. Upon arrival contact was made with Ashley Nicole Hyde, age 32, of Charlotte Hall. In plain view was CDS and CDS paraphernalia. Suspect Hyde was arrested for CDS Possession-Not Marijuana and CDS Possession-Paraphernalia. CASE# 63399-17

Assault– On 12/1/17, Dep. Bare responded to the 21000 block of Briar Patch Lane, in Lexington Park, for a reported disturbance. Contact was made with the victim who indicated Suspect David Robert Russell, age 36, of Lexington Park, had assaulted the victim by striking the victim in the face several times. Injury was observed to the victim and Suspect Russell was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 63481-17

Assault– On 12/5/17, Cpl. T. Snyder, responded to the 22000 block of Laurel Glen Road, in California, for a report of an assault. Investigation revealed the suspect Traci Chamice Matthews, age 29, of California, was in an argument at which time she retrieved a knife, and threatened the victim(s). During the incident, Suspect Matthews was disarmed, however shortly after retrieved another knife. Neither victim(s) were harmed with the knives and Suspect Matthews was arrested and charged with Assault 1st Degree, and Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 64459-17

Child Abuse– On 12/5/17, Cpl. Worrey responded to the 17000 block of Jutland Drive in St. Inigoes, for a report of an assault. Investigation revealed the suspect Shannon Johanna Dement, age 36, of St. Inigoes, assaulted the juvenile victim by biting and choking the victim. Suspect Dement was arrested and charged with Child Abuse and Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 64446-17

Assault– On 11/27/17, Dfc. Schultz responded to the 46000 block of Lucca Way, in Lexington Park, for a reported disturbance. Upon arrival, contact was made with the victim who advised the suspect, Delvon Vashon Gantt, age 37, of Lexington Park, had assaulted the victim and caused injury to the victim. Visible injury was observed and the Suspect Gantt was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 62513-17

Assault– On 11/28/17, Dep. J. Smith responded to the 39000 block of Mrs. Graves Road, in Mechanicsville, for a report of an assault. The victim advised the suspect Jeremy Scott Wiser, age 41, of Mechanicsville, had assaulted the victim by scratching the victim and causing injury. Visible injury was observed and Suspect Wiser was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 62712-17 (No Photograph Available)

False Report– On 11/22/17, Dep. Robinson responded to the 20000 block of Pt. Lookout Road in Callaway, for a report of an assault. Contact was made with Renee Ann Adamson, age 56, of Callaway, who was reporting an assault. Further investigation revealed the allegation of assault was fabricated, and on 11/29/17, Suspect Adamson was charged with False Statement to a Police Officer by Dep. Robinson# 332. CASE# 61621-17

Trespassing– On 11/21/17, Cpl. J. Davis responded to the 22000 block of Gregory Drive, in Leonardtown, for a report of a trespassing. Upon arrival Suspect Paul Terrell Stewart, age 42, of Mechanicsville, was observed on the property after being issued a notice not to trespass. Suspect Stewart was arrested and charged with Trespassing. CASE# 61472-17

Assault– On 11/23/17, Dep. Sidorowicz, responded to the 46000 block of Hilton Drive, in Lexington Park, for a report of an assault. Contact was made with the victim who indicated Suspect Oliver Glenn Malone III, age 40, of Lexington Park, had assaulted the victim by scratching the victim. Injuries were observed to the victim and Suspect Malone III was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 61928-17

Assault– On 11/24/17, Dep. Bare responded to the 21000 block of Eric Road, in Lexington Park, for a report of an assault. Contact was made the victim who advised Suspect Zachary Lee Thomas, age 22, of Lexington Park, had assaulted the victim by grabbing the victim’s arm. Injuries were observed to the victim and Suspect Thomas was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 61956-17 (No Photograph Available)

Assault– On 11/24/17, Dep. Robinson responded to the 21000 block of Mayfair Lane, in Lexington Park, for a report of an assault. Contact was made with the victim who advised suspect Quashee Denise Moody, age 25, of Lexington Park, had assaulted the victim by kicking and biting the victim. Injuries were observed on the victim and Suspect Moody was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 62063-17 (No Photograph Available)

Theft– On 11/25/17, DFC. Tirpak responded to the 45000 block of Worth Avenue, in California, in reference to a shoplifter. Upon arrival contact was made with Suspect Krysta Lynn Cheek, age 29, of California, who attempted to conceal property in her purse and leave the store. Suspect Cheek was charged via a Criminal Citation with Theft. CASE# 62100-17

Assault– On 11/25/17, Dep. Budd responded to the 19000 block of Earl Dean Road, in Lexington Park, for a report of an assault. The victim advised the suspect Cody Scot Owens, age 26, of Lexington Park, had pushed the victim causing injury to the victim’s elbow. Injury was observed to the victim, and Suspect Owens was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 62240-17

Drug Arrest– On 11/12/17, Sgt. Raddatz conducted a vehicle stop in the area of 23000 Three Notch Road, in California, and detected a strong odor of marijuana in the vehicle which had two occupants. Investigation yielded approximately a 1/2 pound of marijuana inside the vehicle. Suspect Dequan Rodrick Joseph, age 22, of California, was charged with CDS: Possession of Marijuana 10 GM+, CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia, and Driving While Suspended. Suspect Martin Mariano Rosado, age 30, of Brooklyn, New York, was charged with CDS: Possession of Marijuana and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia. Once at the detention center, Rosado attempted to discard a baggie of marijuana he had hidden on his person; he was subsequently charged with Possess Contraband Place of Confinement. CASE# 59779-17

Assault– On 11/20/17, Dep. Ball responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center for a report of an assault. Investigation determined Suspect Brendan Douglas Carr, age 34, of Bryantown, assaulted the victim by striking the victim in the face and head. Carr was charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 61295-17

Resisting/Interfering With Arrest/Dangerous Weapon-Concealed- On 11/20/17, DFC. Steinbach, made contact with Suspect Shane Osay Reed, age 24, of Lexington Park, in the area of 21800 North Essex Drive. While speaking with Reed, DFC. Steinbach became aware of an outstanding warrant for Reed’s arrest for FTA/Child Support. After being told he was under arrest, Reed fled on foot through a neighborhood. While fleeing, Reed discarded a machete he had concealed on his person. Reed was apprehended after a brief foot chase, and charged with Resisting/Interfering With Arrest and Dangerous Weapon-Concealed; the outstanding Child Support Warrant was also served. CASE# 61211-17

Alcohol Violation– On 11/17/17, Cpl. T. Snyder, observed Suspect Antonio Dwight Booth, age 35, of Lexington Park, consuming alcohol outside a retail establishment in the 21600 block of Great Mills Road. Booth was issued a Criminal Citation for the violation. CASE# 60850-17

Assault– On 11/18/17, Dep. Holdsworth, responded to the 25000 block of Vista Road, in Hollywood, for a reported assault. The victim advised Suspect John Harris King, age 47, of Hollywood, brandished a knife and threatened the victim. King was placed under arrest and charged with Assault 1st Degree, and Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 60980-17

Assault– On 11/18/17, Dep. Holdsworth responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center regarding an inmate who had been assaulted. During the investigation, it was determined the victim had been assaulted by another inmate, Antonio Thomas Dade, age 19, of Capitol Heights. Dade struck the victim in the face and was subsequently charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 61013-17