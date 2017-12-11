St. Mary’s County Government Holiday Schedule

All St. Mary’s County Government administrative offices will be closed Monday, December 25 and Tuesday, December 26 for the Christmas holiday.

Offices will reopen Wednesday, December 27. Offices will also be closed Monday, January 1, 2018 for the New Years holiday and reopen Tuesday, January 2.

The St. Andrews Landfill, six (6) Convenience Centers will be closed and St. Mary’s Transit System (STS) will not operate Monday, December 25 in observance of Christmas and Monday, January 1, 2018 in observance of New Years. The Landfill, Convenience Centers and STS will operate under normal hours December 24, 26, 31 and January 2.

Additionally, the six (6) convenience centers will open at 8 a.m. Thursday and Friday, December 21 and 22, as well as Tuesday and Wednesday, December 26 and 27. The early opening will accommodate the expected increase in usage of the facilities during the holiday season. Landfill hours of operation will remain at 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. STS will operate until 6 p.m. on December 24. Regular schedules resume December 26. The Statewide Specialized Transportation Assistance Program (SSTAP) service will resume on December 27.The St. Andrews Landfill, six (6) Convenience Centers and St. Mary’s Transit System (STS) will operate under normal business hours December 31 and January 2.

The St. Andrew’s Landfill and six Convenience Centers will serve as Christmas tree collection points. Citizens can drop off undecorated trees free of charge. Undecorated trees may be placed in the designated areas at these sites December 26, 2017 through January 31, 2018. Last year, nearly 4 tons of Christmas trees were collected. The trees are mixed with collected yard waste and ground into mulch. Just over 6,000 tons of mulch is made available annually at the St. Andrews Landfill site and provided at no charge to St. Mary’s County while supplies last.

All St. Mary’s County Library locations (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown and Lexington Park) will be closed December 24 – 26 for Christmas as well as December 31 (Lexington Park only) and January 1, 2018 for New Years.

All Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler and Northern) will be closed December 25 and 26 for Christmas and January 1, 2018 for New Years. No Meals on Wheels deliveries will be made on these dates.