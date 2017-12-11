Maryland Boaters Can Now Renew Their Vessels Online

New Interagency Platform Enhances Renewal Process

As part of Governor Larry Hogan’s Customer Service Promise to provide government services in an accessible and convenient manner, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced today that Maryland boat owners can now renew their vessel registration online.

The new digital platform can be accessed through the department’s online licensing and registration service or through the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration eStore.

Users only need their hull identification and vessel numbers to complete the transaction. Upon completion, the customer will receive a receipt that will serve as a 30-day temporary registration and should be kept on the vessel at all times. Original registration and decals will be sent by mail within 10 business days.

“Improving customer service is more than just a slogan at the Maryland Department of Natural Resources; it is a way of life,” Natural Resources Secretary Mark Belton said. “This new service will greatly enhance the user experience by allowing hundreds of thousands of boaters to renew their vessel registration online with improved efficiency and ease, helping to avoid an unnecessary step in an otherwise routine process.”

Mail-in and in-person renewal options will continue to be available at the department’s regional service centers and Motor Vehicle Administration kiosks as part of both agencies’ growing partnership that is colocating and integrating offices, services and staff.

“Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration is happy to partner with the Department of Natural Resources to provide Maryland residents with more convenient access to services,” Motor Vehicle Administrator Christine Nizer said. “We have eliminated the need for multiple trips to complete transactions by becoming an online ‘one stop shop.’”

The Chesapeake Bay is home to an array of boats and boaters, from canoes and kayaks to schooners and skiffs. There are nearly 200,000 registered boaters in the state. All required boating vessels need to be titled, along with payment of excise tax with the state within 30 days of purchase or within 30 days of use upon entering Maryland waters.

More information on the online vessel registration renewal process, please click here.