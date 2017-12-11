Motor Vehicle Accident Involving an Unoccupied School Bus in Mechanicsville

On Monday, December 11, 2017, at approximately 3:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to Queen Tree Road in the area of Widow Lane, in Mechanicsville for a motor vehicle accident involving a school bus.

First responders arrived on scene to discover a head on crash involving a unoccupied school bus and a F-150 Ford pick up truck.

The bus, #608, is owned by Gainer Bus Service, out of Mechanicsville.

One patient was transported by a Maryland State Police helicopter to an area trauma center for treatment.

