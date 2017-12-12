Traffic Stop in Lusby Leads to Arrest of Wanted North Beach Woman

December 12, 2017
Allison R. Beyer, 31 of North Beach

On Monday, December 4, 2017, at approximately 11:40 p.m., Corporal Wiesemann and Trooper Keyser from the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack stopped a vehicle on Route 4 near HG Trueman Road, in Lusby for traffic violations.

Allison R. Beyer, 31 of North Beach, was found to have an open warrant through Prince George’s County.

She was placed under arrest. Beyer was found to be driving on a suspended license.

A search incident to the arrest revealed both marijuana and Oxycodone.

Beyer was incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.

3 Responses to Traffic Stop in Lusby Leads to Arrest of Wanted North Beach Woman

  1. Big Dookie on December 12, 2017 at 9:43 am

    I sure wish Calvert County would keep their trash out of Prince George’s County.

    Reply
  2. Anonymous on December 12, 2017 at 10:23 am

    Traveling late in the evening increases one’s odds of getting noticed and possibly pulled over.

    Reply
  3. Day Day on December 12, 2017 at 11:36 am

    She doesn’t appear to be a total loss just yet, just a typical NB resident. Still doable, with double protection, of course.

    Reply

