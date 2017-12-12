Traffic Stop in Lusby Leads to Arrest of Wanted North Beach Woman

On Monday, December 4, 2017, at approximately 11:40 p.m., Corporal Wiesemann and Trooper Keyser from the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack stopped a vehicle on Route 4 near HG Trueman Road, in Lusby for traffic violations.

Allison R. Beyer, 31 of North Beach, was found to have an open warrant through Prince George’s County.

She was placed under arrest. Beyer was found to be driving on a suspended license.

A search incident to the arrest revealed both marijuana and Oxycodone.

Beyer was incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.

