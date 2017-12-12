Chesapeake Beach Woman Arrested After Giving Fake Name on Traffic Stop

False Statement (Fraud): On Friday, December 8, 2017, at approximately 5:20 p.m., Trooper First Class Harrod from the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack stopped a vehicle on Route 2 near Aspen Woods Dive in Sunderland, for traffic violations.

In an attempt to avoid arrest from driving on a suspended license, the driver gave the name and birth date of a relative.

After checking the MVA photo of the owner of the vehicle, Claire K. Larsen, 29 of Chesapeake Beach was able to be identified.

She was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.

