Wanted Lusby Man Arrested on Drug and Theft Charges

On December 6, 2017 Deputy Ostazeski of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to Peace Pipe Court, Lusby for the report of a theft and a subject with multiple warrants.

While responding to the residence it was confirmed through Emergency Communications that the subject at the residence had warrants through two different counties. Deputy Ostazski arrived on scene and made contact with the suspect later identified as Andrew Hood, 28, of Lusby.

Deputy Ostazski placed Andrew under arrest for the outstanding warrants, and also informed him he was being accused of stealing prescription medicine.

It was determined the prescription bottle Andrew had shown to the officers had multiple prescription and nonprescription medications inside he did not have a prescription for.

Hood was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with three counts of CDS: Possession-not marijuana (Suboxone, Alprazolam, Amphetamine), CDS: Opiate without Prescription, and Theft: $100 to Under $1,500.

