Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Two-Vehicle Collision In Prince George’s County

Maryland State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision from Monday, December 11, 2017, in which one person died and another was injured in Prince George’s County.

At approximately 9:15 p.m., troopers from the Forestville Barrack responded to the outer loop of I-495 south of MD 202 regarding a reported collision. According to investigators’ preliminary investigation, a black Toyota Corolla, being driven by Nicholas O’Neil Clarke, 36, of Greenbelt, Maryland, was traveling southbound on I-495 in the northbound lanes.

Clarke’s vehicle struck head-on a white Ford F150 pick-up truck. Clarke was declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford, Jason Allen Brown, 46, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland was transported to University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center for treatment of his injuries. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.