St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is Seeking Identity of Hit and Run Suspect





The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured.

On December 10, 2017, at approximately 3:10 a.m., at the Mechanicsville Wawa, the suspect pictured, backed into a VW Jetta in the parking lot and then left the scene.

The suspect was operating a silver Chevrolet Tahoe at the time of this incident.

Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Deputy Ball at (301) 475-4200 extension *8131, or by email at Carl.Ball@stmarysmd.com.

Citizens may also remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637).

