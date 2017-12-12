St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is Seeking Identity of Hit and Run Suspect

December 12, 2017



The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured.

On December 10, 2017, at approximately 3:10 a.m., at the Mechanicsville Wawa, the suspect pictured, backed into a VW Jetta in the parking lot and then left the scene.

The suspect was operating a silver Chevrolet Tahoe at the time of this incident.

Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Deputy Ball at (301) 475-4200 extension *8131, or by email at Carl.Ball@stmarysmd.com.

Citizens may also remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637).


14 Responses to St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is Seeking Identity of Hit and Run Suspect

  1. werwe on December 12, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    Looks like a Trailblazer not a Tahoe

  2. Anonymous on December 12, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    her lazy ass needs another ticket for not cleaning the snow off her roof.

  3. Jim Rat on December 12, 2017 at 1:01 pm

    OH! HEY!!! I saw her at the gym.

  4. Anonymous on December 12, 2017 at 1:11 pm

    THATS A TRAIL BLAZER. JUST SAYING

  5. Adam 12 on December 12, 2017 at 1:31 pm

    This won’t take long. Come on FB detectives, you got this….

  6. Anonymous on December 12, 2017 at 2:44 pm

    That’s a Chevy trail blazer

  7. McLovin on December 12, 2017 at 3:20 pm

    I am stunned that someone who displays that kind of skill pulling into a parking space would be involved in any kind of motor vehicle accident… hahahaha

  8. Anonymous on December 12, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    What do you think the Vegas over/under line on the BAC is here? The betting window is now open.

  9. Anonymous on December 12, 2017 at 5:34 pm

    St Mary’s trash turn yourself in fatty!

  10. Hamburgler on December 12, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    I saw her at McDonald’s get the Mc Pick 2.

  11. Earl on December 12, 2017 at 6:25 pm

    Did she back her car or her ass into the VW?

  12. Anonymous on December 12, 2017 at 6:27 pm

    Check the chopticon 2007 2008 yearbook pretty sure i went to school with that face.

  13. Anonymous on December 12, 2017 at 6:30 pm

    Her fata## had to go out for a 3am snack. Probably drunk too. Look at her parking.

  14. Anonymous on December 12, 2017 at 7:40 pm

    looks more like a trailblazer

