Peeping Tom Arrested in Waldorf Found with Knife, Taser and Pepper Spray

December 13, 2017
Vernon Lee Campbell, Jr., 48, of Temple Hills

Vernon Lee Campbell, Jr., 48, of Temple Hills

On Thursday, December 7,2017, at approximately 10:20 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3200 block of Mattawoman Beantown Road in Waldorf for the report of someone turning doorknobs and peering in windows of a single family home.

PFC C. Caywood arrived and spotted a male looking into the window of the house. The man saw the officer and fled through the woods. PFC Caywood provided a lookout, and the suspect was located by Officer B. Morrison in the parking lot of the Mattawoman Park and Ride.

Further investigation showed the suspect had two electronic control devices (an electronic control device is a portable device designed as a weapon capable of injuring, immobilizing, or inflicting pain on an individual by the discharge of electrical current, it is often called a Taser), a knife, and pepper spray concealed in his socks.

Vernon Lee Campbell, Jr., 48, of Temple Hills, was arrested and charged with peeping tom, assault, attempted burglary, multiple counts of carrying a dangerous weapon, trespassing, and other related charges.

Campbell is being held at the Charles County Detention Center with no bond.

There have been no similar reports in the area, but anyone with additional information is asked to call Det. G. Higgs at (301) 609-6498.


Vernon Lee Campbell, Jr., 48, of Temple Hills

Vernon Lee Campbell, Jr., 48, of Temple Hills

This entry was posted on December 13, 2017 at 9:40 am and is filed under All News, Charles News, County, Law Enforcement, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

8 Responses to Peeping Tom Arrested in Waldorf Found with Knife, Taser and Pepper Spray

  1. Anonymous on December 13, 2017 at 11:15 am

    Hope whatever he was looking at was worth it. Now everyone knows he is a pervert and he has months of legal troubles and fines.

    Reply
  2. Adam 12 on December 13, 2017 at 12:11 pm

    What was this guy up to here? The victim/cops prevented something bad from happening.

    Reply
  3. Blind Squirrel on December 13, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    Peeper?

    Looks like he had some extended play in mind as well.

    Reply
  4. DSR on December 13, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    Charles County Justice System, listen up ! If you release this man out on the street with his criminal record, you’ll have blood on your hands ! This fellow appears to be a complete danger to society !!!!! He’s a “murderer & rapist” waiting to happen !

    Reply
  5. nbp on December 13, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    Hmm, a Peeping Tom carrying a rape kit.

    Reply
  6. Anonymous on December 13, 2017 at 5:03 pm

    I swear i would bury anyone i caught peeping thru my windows. We dont play in the 7th.

    Reply
  7. Fury on December 13, 2017 at 5:57 pm

    pepper spray and tasers are for defence. He should not be charged for having these items

    Reply
  8. Moe on December 13, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    Get jobs CCSO

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.