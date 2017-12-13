Peeping Tom Arrested in Waldorf Found with Knife, Taser and Pepper Spray

On Thursday, December 7,2017, at approximately 10:20 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3200 block of Mattawoman Beantown Road in Waldorf for the report of someone turning doorknobs and peering in windows of a single family home.

PFC C. Caywood arrived and spotted a male looking into the window of the house. The man saw the officer and fled through the woods. PFC Caywood provided a lookout, and the suspect was located by Officer B. Morrison in the parking lot of the Mattawoman Park and Ride.

Further investigation showed the suspect had two electronic control devices (an electronic control device is a portable device designed as a weapon capable of injuring, immobilizing, or inflicting pain on an individual by the discharge of electrical current, it is often called a Taser), a knife, and pepper spray concealed in his socks.

Vernon Lee Campbell, Jr., 48, of Temple Hills, was arrested and charged with peeping tom, assault, attempted burglary, multiple counts of carrying a dangerous weapon, trespassing, and other related charges.

Campbell is being held at the Charles County Detention Center with no bond.

There have been no similar reports in the area, but anyone with additional information is asked to call Det. G. Higgs at (301) 609-6498.

