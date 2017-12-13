Peeping Tom Arrested in Waldorf Found with Knife, Taser and Pepper Spray

On Thursday, December 7,2017, at approximately 10:20 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3200 block of Mattawoman Beantown Road in Waldorf for the report of someone turning doorknobs and peering in windows of a single family home.
PFC C. Caywood arrived and spotted a male looking into the window of the house. The man saw the officer and fled through the woods. PFC Caywood provided a lookout, and the suspect was located by Officer B. Morrison in the parking lot of the Mattawoman Park and Ride.
Further investigation showed the suspect had two electronic control devices (an electronic control device is a portable device designed as a weapon capable of injuring, immobilizing, or inflicting pain on an individual by the discharge of electrical current, it is often called a Taser), a knife, and pepper spray concealed in his socks.
Vernon Lee Campbell, Jr., 48, of Temple Hills, was arrested and charged with peeping tom, assault, attempted burglary, multiple counts of carrying a dangerous weapon, trespassing, and other related charges.
Campbell is being held at the Charles County Detention Center with no bond.
There have been no similar reports in the area, but anyone with additional information is asked to call Det. G. Higgs at (301) 609-6498.
Hope whatever he was looking at was worth it. Now everyone knows he is a pervert and he has months of legal troubles and fines.
What was this guy up to here? The victim/cops prevented something bad from happening.
Peeper?
Looks like he had some extended play in mind as well.
Charles County Justice System, listen up ! If you release this man out on the street with his criminal record, you’ll have blood on your hands ! This fellow appears to be a complete danger to society !!!!! He’s a “murderer & rapist” waiting to happen !
Hmm, a Peeping Tom carrying a rape kit.
I swear i would bury anyone i caught peeping thru my windows. We dont play in the 7th.
pepper spray and tasers are for defence. He should not be charged for having these items
Get jobs CCSO