Kansas City Man Arrested at Buckets Sports Bar in Lusby for Disorderly Contact

On Friday, December 8, 2017 Deputy Boerum of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to Buckets Sports Bar, in Lusby to assist Deputy Livingston with a disorderly subject.

Deputy Livingston made contact with a male later identified as Mustafa Abdualla, 43, of Kansas City being disorderly in the bar. Deputy Livingston asked the male several items to leave, and helped place him in his sober driver’s vehicle. Abdualla got back out of the vehicle, walked over to Deputy Livingston and began yelling profanities. Deputy Livingston placed Abdualla under arrest.

Deputy Boerum placed Abdualla in his patrol vehicle and transported him to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Disorderly Contact and Fail Obey Reasonable/ Lawful Order of Law Enforcement Officer.

