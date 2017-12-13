James Paul Walker, Sr. “Buddy”, 87, of Abell, MD passed away on December 5, 2017 in Leonardtown, MD surrounded by his children and grandchildren. He was born on July 8, 1930 in Abell, MD, and was the son of the late Ethel Virginia Crismond Walker and Paul James Walker. Buddy was the loving husband of the late Florence Selby “Flo” (Atkinson) Walker his true love whom he married on August 8, 1953 in St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church Denton, MD. They were happily married for nearly 42 years until her death in April 24, 1995. Buddy is survived by his children; James Paul (Jay) Walker, Jr., Cheryl Walker Jackson, Linda Marie Walker-Morris (Ricky). As well as his grandchildren: Jason Walker (Kelli), Julia Maddox (Joseph), Jay Paul Walker, Lauren Morris, and Chaz Morris, great grandchildren: Regan Walker, Madison Walker, Kennedy Walker, Jordan Pernell, Justin Maddox, Jaydin Maddox, Jameson Maddox, Jackson Maddox, Journeigh Maddox, and his sister Mary Ann Gibson of Bryans Road, MD. He was preceded in death by his siblings; Charles Stuart (Buster) Morris, James Leroy (Roy) Morris, George Elwood (Biggie) Morris, Thelma Virginia (Sister) Huseman, and Wesley Leonard (Sam) Morris. He was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County, MD and graduated from Margaret Brent High School in 1948.

Buddy enlisted in the United States Navy after graduating from high school and proudly served as a Torpedoman 3rd. class on the USS Charles S. Sperry in the Korean War. While serving in the United States Navy, from July 20, 1948 to July 14, 1952 he earned the Korean Service Medal with two engagement stars. Buddy worked for a short time with Dept. of Navy, NAS Patuxent River, MD from 1952-1953. In 1954, he went to work for the C & P Telephone Company where he worked as a Cable Splicer. He retired in 1984 after 30 years of service. After retirement, he worked on the water for a few years with his brother and best friend Sam. Buddy enjoyed working in his yard, spending time with his family and friends, especially his good friends Ruth Norris and Pat McQuade. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars in California, MD and the American Legion in Avenue, MD.

The family will receive friends on Monday, December 11, 2017 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in Holy Angels Catholic Church Avenue, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at 10:00 AM in Holy Angels Catholic Church with Father Anthony Lickteig officiating. Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens Leonardtown, MD. Pallbearers will be: Jay Walker, Jason Walker, Jay Paul Walker, Chaz Morris, Julia Maddox, and Lauren Morris. Honorary Pallbearer his longtime friend Woody Wheeler.

In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Seventh District Volunteer Rescue Squad P.O. Box 7 in Avenue, MD 20609.