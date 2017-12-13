Taylor Anne Halbleib, 21, of Hughesville, MD passed away on December 7, 2017. Taylor was born on May 3, 1996 to Robert John Halbleib and Patricia Anne Arnold-Halbleib in Cheverly, MD.

Taylor played soccer for the Laplata High School Varsity Soccer team and was a member of the Laplata High School ROTC. Taylor graduated in 2014. Taylor was a student at the College of Southern Maryland, where she was majoring in Criminal Justice with the hopes of following in her father’s footsteps and being a DC Metropolitan Police Officer. Taylor’s goal was to become a K-9 Police Officer. Taylor LOVED animals, especially her family pets, LEO, Lilly, Bandit, KitKat and her favorite, Toby.

Taylor was predeceased by her grandmother, Veronica Marie Halbleib.

Taylor is survived by her parents, Robert John Halbleib and Patricia Anne Arnold-Halbleib of Hughesville, Maryland; sisters, Brianna Anne Arnold, Lexi Anne Halbleib and brother, Austin Hunter Halbleib, grandparents, Delbert and Patricia Arnold, a special Aunt, Mary Reynolds, and many Aunts, Uncles, and cousins.

Family will receive friends for Taylor’s Life Celebration Visitation on Tuesday, December 12, 2017 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, December 13, 2017, 11:00 AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 13375 Notre Dame Place, Bryantown, Maryland.

The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Humane Society of Charles County.

Interment will be private.