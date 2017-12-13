Robert “Robby” Nelson Ames, 37, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away at St. Mary’s Hospital on December 5, 2017. Robby was born on October 3, 1980 to Dennis and Marilyn Ames in Newport News, VA. Robby graduated from Chopticon High School in 1999. Robby was fun loving, caring and helpful. His parents were very influential in his childhood, encouraging him in sports. Robby’s love of sports first began in T-ball at the age of 5 with the Waldorf Pumpers. And he found early on that he felt as if he was one with the mound. Robby’s baseball dreams were dashed because of a shoulder injury. After high school Robby started working in the grocery industry. Where he recently had moved on to Harris Teeter as the Dairy Manager. When Robby wasn’t found in the dairy isle he could be found on four wheelers in the woods, watching football, hanging with family and friends in the pool or maybe even shooting pumpkins for target practice. He was also a member of TSOA and was with WDFOA High School football. Robby enjoyed his family, his Charger, The “U” and grilling.

Robby leaves to cherish his memories, his parents, Dennis and Marilyn Ames; brothers, Mark & John Ames; and sister, Tracy Gardiner.

Family will receive friends for Robby’s Life Celebration Visitation on Monday, December 11, 2017 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Funeral Service will be on Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at 11:00am at Brinsfield Funeral Home in Charlotte Hall, MD. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, 26325 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Pallbearers will be: Jason Langley, Mikey Stone, Jason Henderson, Eddy Henderson, Steve Plyes and Mark Ames. Ethan Bartron and Blake Ames will be Honorary Pallbearers.