Linda Gene Hare, 67, of Waldorf, MD, passed away on December 06, 2017 in LaPlata, MD. She was born in Portsmouth Va, on November 21, 1950, the daughter of Mary Spencer and William Spencer.

Linda was a consummate mother and homemaker. Linda was an excellent cook and baker. In preparation for the Christmas season, Linda would make marvelous cookies for friends and family. Linda had an affection for animals and was very fond of dogs and cats. She loved to watch food and cooking channels and enjoyed a cup of tea while watching Julia Childs. Linda also loved creating floral arrangements and interior design. Linda was predeceased by her loving husband of 44 years, Joseph Michael Hare Jr.

She is survived by her sons, Joseph Hare III, Michael Hare, Patrick Hare, Timothy Hare; her daughter, Michelle Johnson and 6 grandchildren. Also surviving Linda is her sister, Deena Spencer.

Family and friends will be received for a Memorial Gathering on Thursday, December 14, 2017 from 5 to 8PM with Prayers at 7PM at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

A Memorial Mass will be offered on Friday, December 15, 2017 at 10AM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 29119 Point Lookout Road, Morganza, MD 20660.