Janet Ann Tippett, 87, of Hollywood, MD passed away December 5, 2017 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on November 16, 1930 in Randolph, Nebraska to the late Clarence Martin Head and Ellen Magirl Head.

Janet earned a Master’s degree in Urban Sociology from the University of Maryland in 1969. She earned a second Master’s from George Washington University in Public Administration in 1981. She spent her career as a statistician with the Census Bureau until her retirement in 1992. In 1951, she married James William Tippett of Washington D.C. and together they celebrated over 56 years of marriage before his passing in April 2008. She enjoyed travelling and visited all 50 states. She was an avid reader and enjoyed crossword puzzles which she confidently completed in pen. She lived in Hollywood, Maryland on Tippett Point overlooking the Patuxent River.

She was a member of NARFE, AARP, Red Hat Society and St John Francis Regis Church where she served as a lecturer and Eucharistic Minister.

Janet is survived by her children: Janet Absher (Greg) of Hollywood, MD, Margaret Tippett of Annapolis, MD, Jeanne Young (Marc) of Olney, MD, James W. Tippett, Jr. (Cindy) of Olney, MD, Patrick Tippett (Pam) of Lusby, MD and Karen Tippett-Dillon (Mickey) of Hollywood, MD; 11 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and many nephews, nieces and extended family and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she is also preceded in death by her brothers Robert Head, Patrick Head, and Daniel Head.

Family will receive friends on Sunday, December 10, 2017 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m., with a Prayer Service and Rosary at 4:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Raymond Schmidt on Monday, December 11, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church, 43950 St. John’s Rd., Hollywood, MD 20636. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be her grandsons: Jason Absher, Jamie Winlack, Justin Winlack, John Young, Adam Tippett, and Ryan Tippett. Honorary pallbearers will be great-grandsons, Austin Absher and Tabor Absher.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church, 43950 St. John’s Rd., Hollywood, MD 20636.