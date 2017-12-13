Mary Jo Howie, 75, of Bryantown, Maryland, passed away on December 3, 2017, surrounded by the love of family and friends at the home of her daughter.

Mary Jo was born on November 22, 1942, in Cumberland, Maryland to the late Joseph Thomas Sirna and the late Mary Virginia Tysinger Sirna. She held a master’s degree in education and was a kindergarten teacher at T.C. Martin Elementary School for 40 years.

Mary Jo is survived by her husband, Jerry, son, Tim Howie, daughter, Carrie Howie Corcoran (Tom), brother, Wayne Sirna (Michelle) and sisters, Gee Shook and Krista Sirna Lee. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

Mary Jo’s family will receive visitors on Friday, December 8, 2017, from 10AM to 11AM with a Celebration of Life beginning at 11AM at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be private at a later date.