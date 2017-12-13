Edward Nicholas Schiazzi, 74, of Waldorf, Maryland, died on December 7, 2017 at the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie, Maryland.

Born on December 22, 1942 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Lucy Del Vecchio Schiazzi and Nicholas Schiazzi. Mr. Schiazzi served in the U. S. Army during Vietnam before being Honorably Discharged. He then worked as a Retail Manager. Mr. Schiazzi was into amateur boxing and body building. He was a member of the Elks Lodge in Waldorf and a Dallas Cowboys fan.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Schiazzi was preceded in death by his daughters Christine Vaughn and Michelle Costimano.

He is survived by his wife Betty L. Schiazzi; daughter Gina Register; sons Nick Schiazzi and his wife Jody, Mike Juliano; grandchildren Christopher Juliano, Nikki Bussey, Tiffanie Schiazzi, Anthony Schiazzi, Krystie Kelly ,David Vaughn, Cheryl Gough; great grandchildren Gianna, Mikayla, Justin, Camden, Giovanni, Jacob, and Alexus.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 14, 2017 from 11 AM until time for service to begin at 12 Noon at Raymond Funeral Service, P.A. 5635 Washington Avenue La Plata, MD 20646.

Interment will be held on Tuesday, December 19, 2017 at 1 PM at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery 11301 Crain Highway Cheltenham, MD 20623.