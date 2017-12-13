Serafina Malatesta, 94, of Mechanicsville, Maryland, died on December 10, 2017, at her home surrounded by her family.

Born on September 21, 1923, in Adolph, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Russie Chewning Cappadony and Frank Cappadony. Mrs. Malatesta was a homemaker and mom who enjoyed bowling, quilting and ceramics.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband William Anthony Malatesta; son Raymond Malatesta; and seven siblings.

She is survived by her children, Linda Musial, William A. Malatesta Jr. and Patricia Malatesta; siblings Rosemarie Cameron and Helen Zambelli; six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 21, 2017 from 9 AM until time for service to begin at 10 AM at Raymond Funeral Service, P.A., 5635 Washington Avenue La Plata, MD 20646. Interment to follow at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623 at 11 AM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P. O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650 or to the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.