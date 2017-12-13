Edwin Anthony “Ed” Butler, 76

Edwin Anthony “Ed” Butler, age 76 of La Plata, Maryland, died December 10, 2017 in Washington, DC.

Ed was a Master Machinist, mainly with printing presses, for 50 plus years. He travelled the world over, working on special presses for maps, newspapers, posters, and government documents. He enjoyed playing golf and his guitar. In his early years in England, he knew the Beatles when they were called The Quarrymen and his band beat them in a talent show. He most enjoyed being with his grandkids and times on his boat. He was known to all as being kind and easy-going and a loving father and grandfather.

He was the son of Edwin James Butler and Ann Houldin Butler. In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his brother, Terry Butler. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Wendy Butler; his son, Christopher Butler; his daughter, Andrea Taylor; his brother, Trevor Butler (Elizabeth); his sisters, Moira Collins, Mavis Kenna (Ron), Peggy Ainslie, and Jeannette Boyce (Ron). He is also survived by five grandchildren, Cameron, Skye, Owen, Zen, and Tao.

Friends received on Monday, December 18, 2017 from 5-8PM with Wake Service at 7PM at Raymond Funeral Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646.

Memorials in Ed’s name are asked to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-1942.