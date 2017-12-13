Norma “Jean” Tierney, 76 of Newburg, Maryland, died December 13, 2017.

Jean was a retired Park Naturalist with the Maryland National Park and Planning Commission for 25 plus years. She was the founder of The Basket Bunch and a member of the Cobb Island Yacht Club. She was also a master gardener, recognized by her county. She loved traveling and RV-ing in Texas every winter.

She was the daughter of Kurt Otto Schwien and Laura Elizabeth Connnor Schwien.

She is survived by her son, William Tierney; her beloved companion of Irv Peusch, Sr.; her brothers, Harvey Schwien and Mark Schwien (Mary).

Friends received on Tuesday, December 19, 2017 from 9:30AM until time of Funeral Service at 11AM at Raymond Funeral Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Interment Trinity Memorial Gardens.

Memorials in Jean’s name to Hospice of Charles County, 2505 Davis Road, Waldorf, Maryland 20603.