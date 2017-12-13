Gale Sharon Parks (Gower), 70, of Broomes Island, MD lost her battle with cancer on Thursday the 7th of December 2017 at Calvert Memorial Hospital. She was born in Baltimore, MD in 1947 as the eldest daughter of F. Harold “Chum” Gower and Wilma Ruth Sturm.

Gale is survived by her sister Vicki; three loving children Jamie, Kirk, and Danny; and life partner Loch Weems. She also leaves her three legged “son” Rusty and grand doggy LB. Gale also leaves many loved nieces/nephews, their children, and friends. She is predeceased by her brother Ivan.

Ms. Parks worked and volunteered for over 25 years at the Calvert Marine Museum before retiring. Known for her infectious laughter and compassionate heart she was loved by many. She inspired many young people in soccer as Coach Parks. She enjoyed cooking for family and friends especially during Thanksgiving. Gale also enjoyed fishing and hunting. A true Marylander, her favorite places to visit were Western Maryland, Smith Island, and Baltimore.

A celebration of life will be planned at her residence in Broomes Island at 1:00 pm on Saturday December the 16th. Contact Kirk at 443-624-1676 for details.