Doris Greenwell Marshall, 86, of Deale, MD passed away December 10, 2017 at her residence. She was born November 15, 1931 in Greenock, now Lothian, MD to Norman Edward and Eva Lucille (Stallings) Greenwell. She attended Anne Arundel County Schools and was a graduate of Southern High. Doris married Gene Upton Marshall on June 20, 1952 in West River, MD and the couple made their home in Deale.

Doris was a member of Grace Brethren Church of Calvert County. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting and spending time with her grandchildren.

Doris was preceded in death by her husband on September 4, 2005.

Surviving are her children Faith Ann Marshall Hance and her husband Paul of Port Republic, MD, Stuart C. Marshall of Deale, MD and Gene A. “Chip” Marshall and his wife Amy of West River, MD; grandchildren Rhyan M Hance and his wife Kate, Brandon M. Hance and his wife Meghan, Ashley M. and Chase C. Marshall; great grandchildren Matthew, Connor, Lucy, Julia and Nora Hance; sister Frances Lowman of Annapolis, MD; and brothers Norman R. “Mike” Greenwell and his wife Genie and D. Ray Greenwell and his wife Mary all of Davidsonville, MD.