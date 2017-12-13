Robert Charles “RC” Smith, Jr., 62 of Newburg, MD passed away on December 7, 2017 at the Hospice House of Charles County.

RC was born in Pennsylvania on August 29, 1955 to Robert C. Smith, Sr. and the late Patricia Eacret. In addition to his father, RC is survived by his step-mother, Mae Smith; loving wife, Joanne Smith; sons, Eric Smith and Brian Lawrence (Lindsey); daughters, Erin Hall (William) and Jessica Lawrence; brother, Greg Smith (Lena); sisters, Cindy Carey and Cheryl Wamser (Garry); grandchildren, Kylie, Logan, Killian, Tucker and Gavin.

RC retired from the U.S. Navy as an E-7 Chief. He also retired from the Smithsonian Institute as an Environmental Health & Safety Manager. RC was a member of the Master Gardiners Club. He loved spending time with his family and working in the yard. RC also enjoyed boating and fishing.

The family will have a Celebration of Life Luncheon on Monday, December 11, 2017 from 12Noon to 3PM at Hawthorne Country Club (Rt. 225/Hawthorne Rd. 1.3 miles on the right, LaPlata, MD). Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in RC’s memory to the Charles Co. Hospice House (2505 Davis Rd., Waldorf, MD 20603). Online condolences to the family can be found at arehartechols.com.