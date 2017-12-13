Evelyn Laurene Swann, 74, of Cobb Island, MD died on December 5, 2017 at Genesis in LaPlata, MD.

Born on January 1, 1943 in Huntingtown, MD to the late Lloyd Matthew Smith, Sr. and the late Lottie Margaret MacKenzie Smith, Evelyn is also preceded in death by her son, Thomas Swann; daughter, Linda Swann; brothers, William, Thomas (Dickie), Bernard and Lloyd Smith; and sisters, Louise, Margaret, Helen and Judy Smith. Evelyn is remembered with love by her husband, Thomas M. Swann; sister, Edna Hall; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Evelyn was employed as a teacher with the Charles County Board of Education. She enjoyed the water, crabbing and being with her family.

Visitation will be held at Arehart- Echols Funeral Home (211 St. Mary’s Ave., LaPlata, MD) on Monday, December 11th from 2PM to 4PM and from 6PM to 8PM; with Prayers at 7PM. A Funeral Service will be held at Christ Church-Wayside (13050 Rock Point Rd., Newburg, MD) on Tuesday, December 12th at 1PM; Interment to follow in the Church Cemetery. Online condolences to the family can be found at arehartechols.com.