Joseph Francis Tayman, Sr., 84

Joseph Francis Tayman, Sr., of Lothian, MD, passed away on Tuesday, December 5, 2017, at the age of 84.

He was born on January 28, 1933, in Lothian, MD to Ida M. [Tayman] and George W. Tayman.

Joseph was a mechanic in the construction industry and also was self-employed, running a small delivery business throughout Southern Maryland. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He enjoyed watching baseball, especially the Washington Nationals, old movies and listening to classical music. Spending time with his family was his most enjoyable times of all.

Joseph was the beloved husband of the late Rose Marie [Brady] Tayman, who passed away in 2014. He was the loving father of Lori M. Carroll and her husband John, Jason A. Tayman and his wife Ilene and the late Joseph F. Tayman, Jr., who passed away in 2016. He was the proud grandfather of 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Family invites friends to a Memorial Gathering at Lee Funeral Home Calvert, P.A., 8200 Jennifer Lane, Owings, MD 20736 on Saturday, December 16th from 10 am to the beginning of the Memorial Service at 12 noon. Interment will be private.