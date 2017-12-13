Louise Elizabeth Padgett Epperson

December 13, 2017

Louise Elizabeth Padgett Epperson, On December 6, 2017 Beloved wife of the late Franklin Epperson; Loving mother of Patricia Rush and husband Donald; Dear grandmother of Mitchell Parker and wife Cindy, Robert L. Hall and wife Teresa, Kirk D. Hall and wife Kelly, and the late Michael Parker; Also survived by 6 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren; Dear sister of Doris Hill.

Services were held at Lee Funeral Home, Inc., Clinton, MD on Monday, December 11, 2017. Interment in Trinity Memorial Gardens, Waldorf, MD.

