Anton “Bud” S. Miller, Sr., 98

Anton “Bud” S. Miller, Sr. of Clinton, MD passed peacefully while surrounded by family on Thursday, December 7, 2017 at the age of 98.

Born on the same land that he farmed his whole life to Bessie Marian (Robey) Miller and John Anton Miller, both now deceased.

Farming trumped education when Bud was growing up. He learned the ways of the land from his father, earlier growing tobacco. He met the love of his life, Edna Myrtle Sellner when she was just 15. They were introduced by her best friend, his sister Gertrude. They courted for three years before marrying on January 1, 1947. This January would have been their 71st Wedding Anniversary.

Together, Bud and Edna raised seven children on the farm. Farming was their life. Bud worked the land for generations, growing produce, fruits, beef, poultry, and anything that would grow. He continued with his passion of farming as his livelihood for his entire life. Over the years he was able to share his wisdom, practical experience and encouragement with new generations for over 75 years. His generosity was known throughout the community in sharing of farmed food and helping neighbors. His commitment was to take care of the farm, his family and the community. The values he possessed were passed on to those around him. He also served the farming community through his work on the Farm Bureau.

Beloved husband of Edna M. (Sellner) Miller; devoted father of Barbara D. Hunter (Harry Pryor) of Hollywood, MD, Margaret L. Thornton (George Thornton) of Hollywood, MD, Brenda M. Gooslin (Robert Gooslin) of Lothian, MD, Sandra L. Oursler (Steven Oursler) of Drayden, MD, Anton S. Miller, Jr. (Marla Miller) of Mechanicsville, MD, Richard V. Miller (Janet Miller) of Clinton, MD and Gayle E. Padgett (John Padgett) of Compton, MD; loving brother of John T. Miller of Clinton, MD, Gertrude Goodson of Alexandria, VA and the late Mary Elizabeth Truitt and William J. Miller. Also survived by 18 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.