St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office to Conduct Sobriety Checkpoint

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint during the evening of Wednesday, December 13, 2017, in central St. Mary’s County.

Sobriety checkpoints are a tool utilized in the battle against impaired driving.

Impaired driving is a serious crime that kills three people every two hours, according to the United States Department of Transportation. During the checkpoint, deputies from the Sheriff’s Office will be evaluating drivers for signs of alcohol and drug impairment; following the sobriety checkpoint, a saturation patrol is planned countywide.

The goal of the saturation patrol is to enforce traffic laws, stop violators, and ensure safe roadways this holiday season.

