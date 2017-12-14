Two Women Dead After Motor Vehicle Crash in Huntingtown

On Wednesday, December 13, 2017 at approximately 11:55 a.m. deputies with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the area of Plum Point Road and Cecil Lane, in Huntingtown, for a report of a motor vehicle collision.

Upon arrival deputies requested members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team (CRT) respond.

Reconstruction units arrived on scene and determined that a 2017 Ford Fusion was traveling eastbound on Plum Point Road and Cecil Lane. At the same time a 2011 Ford Escape was traveling westbound on Plum Point Road in the same area. The preliminary investigation revealed the 2017 Ford Fusion was traveling eastbound when it crossed the center line and struck the 2011 Ford Escape in a head-on collision.

Both the driver of the Ford Fusion and the Ford Escape were transported to the Calvert Medical Health Center where they succumbed to their injuries. The Ford Fusion was operated by Susan Irene Brown, a 66 year old female of Prince Frederick, Maryland. The Ford Escape was operated by Angela Elaine Sunstone, a 41 year old female of North Beach, Maryland.

At this time, this investigation is still ongoing.

If anyone has any information regarding this collision they are asked to Contact Dfc. J.M. Hardesty of the CRT at 410-535-2800. Or by E-mail: Jeffrey.Hardesty@CalvertCountymd.gov

